iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

IBTH stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $26.52.

