iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on September 8th

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

