iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.85% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $86,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.07 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.