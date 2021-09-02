iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.86

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.86 and last traded at $62.75, with a volume of 26924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 160.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,835 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 129,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $7,186,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.