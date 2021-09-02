iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,490 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 662,549 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

