iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502,532 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

