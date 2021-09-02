iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 967.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 740.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR opened at $57.18 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

