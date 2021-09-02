iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

