iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average of $142.24. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.