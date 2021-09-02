iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

