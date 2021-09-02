Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $182.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

