Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.41

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 14373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.