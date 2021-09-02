Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

