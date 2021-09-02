Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $46.88

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.88, but opened at $44.74. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 12,326 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,855 shares of company stock worth $3,560,846. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

