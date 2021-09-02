IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

