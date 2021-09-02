Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as low as C$0.41. Ion Energy shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 55,565 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Ion Energy from C$0.96 to C$0.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$24.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.36.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

