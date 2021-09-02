Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

