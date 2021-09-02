Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,724 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,779% compared to the average volume of 145 call options.

CHD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.12. 6,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,204. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

