Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Investar by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 528,393 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,701 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Investar by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.