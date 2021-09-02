Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,066. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

