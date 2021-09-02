Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 392,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $755,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

PSCT opened at $148.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $148.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.45.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.