Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PZA opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.