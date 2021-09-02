Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224,319.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 320,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

