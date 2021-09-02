Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.91. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $192.97 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.