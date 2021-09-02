Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE VKQ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 84,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,478. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

