Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,976 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after buying an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Invesco by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Invesco by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

