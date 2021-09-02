Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.53. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,611. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter.

