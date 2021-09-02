Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $165.13. 1,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.31 and a 1-year high of $165.19.

