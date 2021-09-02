Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 23,957 shares.The stock last traded at $155.98 and had previously closed at $155.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

