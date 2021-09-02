InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Trading Down 8%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE) was down 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 12,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

About InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

