International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 159.86 ($2.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.93 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

