International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,233. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The firm has a market cap of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

