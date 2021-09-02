Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.79. 1,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

