Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

IMTE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 122,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,155. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Integrated Media Technology has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

