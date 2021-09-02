Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

