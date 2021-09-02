Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $755,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

