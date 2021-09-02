Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.22. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

