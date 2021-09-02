Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

INT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,324. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.