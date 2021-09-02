Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO Sells 11,199 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $242,203.52.

Vapotherm stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of -1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

