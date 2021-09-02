Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 175 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $16,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $14,227.50.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.68. 130,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

