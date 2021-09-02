Insider Selling: The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder Sells $16,498.35 in Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $16,498.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,085,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John E. Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John E. Herzog sold 4,529 shares of The OLB Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $16,032.66.

The OLB Group stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 million and a PE ratio of -11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

