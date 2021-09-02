Insider Selling: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP Sells 1,065 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The Chemours stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.
The Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
See Also: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.