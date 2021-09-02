Insider Selling: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP Sells 1,065 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Chemours stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

