Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells 2,814 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SCSC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $882.27 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $37.66.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
