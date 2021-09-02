Insider Selling: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells 2,814 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCSC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $882.27 million, a P/E ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $37.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 14.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 241,295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

