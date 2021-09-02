Insider Selling: Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at $24,412,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

SANA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.