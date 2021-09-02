Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $227,162.24 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $227,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,093 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $240,736.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88.

On Monday, August 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $593,619.76.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

