Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 7,173 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,433,083.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.

Shares of PSMT opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 665.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PriceSmart by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

