Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $266,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $246,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.

Shares of OPRX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.66. 271,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 580.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $70.06.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

