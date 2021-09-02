Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $266,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $246,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.
Shares of OPRX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.66. 271,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 580.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $70.06.
OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.