Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO Sells $28,658,992.25 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.90. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,118,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after buying an additional 266,336 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 125,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.