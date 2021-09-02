Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 14,304 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 131 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $23,701.83.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total value of $1,538,245.08.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total value of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,489,958.75.

Medpace stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,617. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $172.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

