Insider Selling: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Sells $94,234.09 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.